Jordan FM affirms 'firm' rejection of Palestinian displacement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-01-2025 | 10:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan FM affirms &#39;firm&#39; rejection of Palestinian displacement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan FM affirms 'firm' rejection of Palestinian displacement

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday his kingdom firmly rejects any forced displacement of Palestinians, following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting Gazans should be sent to Egypt and Jordan.

"Our rejection of the displacement of Palestinians is firm and will not change. Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians," Safadi said in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Jordan

FM

Ayman Safadi

Rejection

Palestinian

Displacement

LBCI Next
Israel says Hamas committed two violations of Gaza ceasefire deal
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
00:33

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-23

Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Jordan’s FM highlights support for Lebanon during visit to Presidential Palace

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:52

Palestinian sources say to free Gaza hostage demanded by Israel before next swap

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:11

Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

UNRWA says Israel orders it to stop East Jerusalem operations this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Hamas says Israel violating truce by blocking Gazans' return to territory's north

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Ceasefire in question: Israel claims security justification for blocking Lebanese civilians' return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanese Army units enter Dhayra, Tyre District, and other border villages amid recent escalations

LBCI
World News
00:38

WHO chief urges end to attacks on Sudan healthcare after 70 killed in drone strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

French presidency: Macron calls on Netanyahu to withdraw remaining Israeli forces from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Toll from Israeli attacks rises to 15 in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More