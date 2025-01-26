Israel says Hamas committed two violations of Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel said on Sunday that Hamas had violated a ceasefire agreement, which came into effect one week ago and has so far resulted in the release of seven hostages and dozens of Palestinian prisoners.



"During the execution of the second phase of the swap yesterday, Hamas committed two violations. Arbel Yehud, a civilian hostage who was scheduled for release on Saturday, has not been freed, and the detailed list of all hostages' statuses has not been provided," said a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.



AFP