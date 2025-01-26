Israel says Hamas committed two violations of Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-01-2025 | 02:54
High views
Israel says Hamas committed two violations of Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel said on Sunday that Hamas had violated a ceasefire agreement, which came into effect one week ago and has so far resulted in the release of seven hostages and dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

"During the execution of the second phase of the swap yesterday, Hamas committed two violations. Arbel Yehud, a civilian hostage who was scheduled for release on Saturday, has not been freed, and the detailed list of all hostages' statuses has not been provided," said a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Violations

Gaza

Ceasefire

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad says Trump's idea of relocating Gazans encourages 'war crimes'
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
