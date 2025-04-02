Jordan's Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs has issued a strong condemnation of the intrusion by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier Wednesday.



The Ministry characterized the move, which occurred under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, as a "dangerous escalation," a "deliberate provocation," and a "violation of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the established historical and legal status quo."



Ministry spokesperson Sufyan Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's absolute rejection and vehement condemnation of the Israeli minister's action, stating it constituted a "blatant breach of international law and Israel's obligations as the occupying power in occupied Jerusalem."



He further asserted that "Israel holds no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites."