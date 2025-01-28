UNRWA says banning the agency in Israel would be 'catastrophic'

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), said in the Security Council on Tuesday that the ban on the agency's operations in Israel, set to take effect on Thursday, would be catastrophic and paralyze the agency's work in Gaza and the West Bank.



He added that the ban would "increase instability and deepen despair in the occupied Palestinian territories at a critical moment" and could undermine the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, disrupt the sector's recovery, and hinder the political transition.



Reuters