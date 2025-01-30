News
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner
30-01-2025 | 09:09
LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had asked mediators to secure guarantees for the release of Israeli hostages in a different manner from what was witnessed Thursday in Khan Yunis.
