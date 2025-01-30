Freed Thai hostages expected home within 10 days: Foreign ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-01-2025 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Freed Thai hostages expected home within 10 days: Foreign ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Freed Thai hostages expected home within 10 days: Foreign ministry

Five Thai hostages freed Thursday after being held in Gaza for over a year should be home within 10 days, the foreign ministry in Bangkok said.

"Though they seem to be in good health, they have been in captivity for 15 months...  I would think they should be able to return within 10 days," ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura told reporters.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Free

Thailand

Hostages

Israel

Gaza

Foreign

Ministry

LBCI Next
Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday
Israel to free 110 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce swap Thursday: NGO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-25

Four freed hostages cross from Gaza into Israel: Military says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Israel's PM says freed Gaza hostages 'have been through hell'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Israel's army says three freed hostages now with its forces in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-05

Israel's foreign ministry calls Amnesty accusation of genocide in Gaza 'entirely false'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:27

Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners leave Ofer prison: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:09

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31

Palestinian prisoners to be released at 5 PM: Prisoners' Media Office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

LBCI
World News
11:49

WHO cites reports saying 45 dead in Congo fighting, warns of disease risks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More