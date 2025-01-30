Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners leave Ofer prison: AFP

30-01-2025 | 10:27
LBCI
Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners leave Ofer prison: AFP
Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners leave Ofer prison: AFP

Two buses carrying Palestinian prisoners departed Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to an AFP journalist, as part of the agreement for a truce in Gaza.

The Palestinian inmates departed the Israeli prison after Israel said it had received assurances from international mediators for the "safe release" of hostages during future exchanges, following chaotic scenes in Gaza during a handover of seven captives earlier Thursday.


AFP
 
