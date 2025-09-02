News
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked ship in northern Red Sea
02-09-2025 | 11:18
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that they had attacked a ship in the northern Red Sea with two drones and a missile over its connection to Israel.
The group did not say when the attack happened.
Reuters
