Yemen's Houthis say they attacked ship in northern Red Sea

02-09-2025 | 11:18
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked ship in northern Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that they had attacked a ship in the northern Red Sea with two drones and a missile over its connection to Israel.

The group did not say when the attack happened.


Reuters
 

