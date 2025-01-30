Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Thursday the death of its top commander, Mohammad Deif.



In a statement, the group's spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, confirmed that Deif was killed, calling it a significant loss for the resistance.



"We proudly announce to our great people the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif," Abu Ubaida declared on the day of the third phase of the prisoner exchange deal agreed upon in the Israel-Hamas truce.

It also confirmed the death of the group's deputy commander Marwan Issa.