Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-01-2025 | 12:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Thursday the death of its top commander, Mohammad Deif. 

In a statement, the group's spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, confirmed that Deif was killed, calling it a significant loss for the resistance.  

"We proudly announce to our great people the martyrdom of the Chief of Staff of Al-Qassam Brigades, Mohammad Deif," Abu Ubaida declared on the day of the third phase of the prisoner exchange deal agreed upon in the Israel-Hamas truce.  
 
It also confirmed the death of the group's deputy commander Marwan Issa.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Death

Al-Qassam

Brigades

Chief

Mohammad Deif

LBCI Next
Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday
Israel to free 110 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce swap Thursday: NGO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-24

Al-Qassam Brigades reveals names of the four Israeli female soldiers to be released

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13

Turkey's intelligence chief, Hamas officials examine Gaza ceasefire efforts: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-01

Gaza's health ministry says Israel-Hamas war death toll at 44,429

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-22

Iran Guards chief says Netanyahu ICC warrant 'political death' of Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:27

Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners leave Ofer prison: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:51

Freed Thai hostages expected home within 10 days: Foreign ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:09

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31

Palestinian prisoners to be released at 5 PM: Prisoners' Media Office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:24

President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

LBCI
World News
11:49

WHO cites reports saying 45 dead in Congo fighting, warns of disease risks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

The struggle to finalize Lebanon's cabinet amid sectarian disputes: President Aoun calls for urgent government formation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:11

Hamas announces the death of Al-Qassam Brigades chief Mohammad Deif

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

History of technocracy: Can Lebanon's leaders accept a true technocratic government?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More