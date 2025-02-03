News
Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: A peace deal with Saudi Arabia cannot include hope for a Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-02-2025 | 09:38
Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: A peace deal with Saudi Arabia cannot include hope for a Palestinian state
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed support for a potential peace agreement with Saudi Arabia but firmly opposed any provisions that could pave the way for Palestinian statehood.
"I support a peace deal with Saudi Arabia, but it can't include giving hope to the Palestinian Authority and the Arabs in Judea and Samaria and Gaza about a path for a Palestinian state," Smotrich stated.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Finance
Minister
Bezalel Smotrich
Peace
Deal
Saudi Arabia
Hope
Palestinian
State
