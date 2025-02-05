News
Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-02-2025 | 06:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'
Hamas on Wednesday condemned a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to "take over" and "own" Gaza, saying it will fan the flames of Middle East violence.
Hamas said in a statement that the proposal "aiming for the United States to occupy the Gaza Strip" was "aggressive to our people and cause, won't serve stability in the region, and will only put oil on the fire."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
United States
Donald Trump
Gaza
Next
UK's Lammy says Palestinians should 'live and prosper' in Gaza, West Bank
Kremlin says Russia backs Palestinian state alongside Israel
Previous
