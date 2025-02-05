Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'

05-02-2025 | 06:05
Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'

Hamas on Wednesday condemned a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to "take over" and "own" Gaza, saying it will fan the flames of Middle East violence.

Hamas said in a statement that the proposal "aiming for the United States to occupy the Gaza Strip" was "aggressive to our people and cause, won't serve stability in the region, and will only put oil on the fire."

AFP
 
