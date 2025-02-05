News
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-02-2025 | 13:11
Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'
An official from Hezbollah on Wednesday described U.S. plans to move Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip as "criminal orders."
The comments by Hussein Moussawi, political advisor to the group's secretary general, were published in a statement from Hezbollah.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take over Gaza after Palestinians were resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. He was speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hezbollah
United States
Gaza Strip
Hussein Moussawi
Next
Trump vows to take over Gaza, create 'Riviera of the Middle East'
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
Previous
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52
Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance
4
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanon's president urges France to back Israeli withdrawal, detainee release
5
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
Lebanon News
10:51
Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing
6
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
World News
06:43
Gaza 'belongs to Palestinians', Germany says after Trump comments
7
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
Middle East News
05:05
Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'
8
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
10:15
European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation
