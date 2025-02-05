Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

An official from Hezbollah on Wednesday described U.S. plans to move Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip as "criminal orders."



The comments by Hussein Moussawi, political advisor to the group's secretary general, were published in a statement from Hezbollah.



President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take over Gaza after Palestinians were resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. He was speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Reuters