Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-04-2025 | 03:10
High views
Gaza has become a &#39;mass grave&#39; for Palestinians, MSF says
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says

Medical aid agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Wednesday accused Israel of blocking essential aid to the Gaza Strip, saying there was nowhere safe for Palestinians or those trying to help them.

"Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance," said Amande Bazerolle, MSF's emergency coordinator there.

