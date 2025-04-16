News
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-04-2025 | 03:10
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Medical aid agency Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Wednesday accused Israel of blocking essential aid to the Gaza Strip, saying there was nowhere safe for Palestinians or those trying to help them.
"Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance," said Amande Bazerolle, MSF's emergency coordinator there.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Doctors Without Borders
MSF
Israel
Gaza Strip
Related Articles
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Yassine Jaber: Banking secrecy law to be approved soon, small depositors to be prioritized in government plan
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Yassine Jaber: Banking secrecy law to be approved soon, small depositors to be prioritized in government plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
0
Middle East News
2025-04-14
Eight Pakistanis killed in southeastern Iran, Islamabad says
Middle East News
2025-04-14
Eight Pakistanis killed in southeastern Iran, Islamabad says
