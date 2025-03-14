News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for 'terrorism' violations, official says
World News
14-03-2025 | 14:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for 'terrorism' violations, official says
The U.S. Justice Department is examining whether student protests at Columbia University over the Gaza war violated federal terrorism laws, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday.
Reuters
World News
United States
Justice Department
Probe
Columbia University
Gaza
Next
Iran diplomat in Beijing says nuclear program 'peaceful'
Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports 'all initiatives' to end Ukraine war
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:27
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
World News
15:27
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
0
World News
14:54
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for 'terrorism' violations, official says
World News
14:54
US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for 'terrorism' violations, official says
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
0
World News
14:05
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says
World News
14:05
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:27
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
World News
15:27
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
0
World News
14:05
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says
World News
14:05
Canada will never be part of US, new PM Carney says
0
World News
13:31
Greenland party leaders call Trump's behavior 'unacceptable' — joint statement
World News
13:31
Greenland party leaders call Trump's behavior 'unacceptable' — joint statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:21
White House says Hamas making 'very bad bet' in Gaza talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:42
UN's Syria envoy calls for 'bold moves' from new government
Middle East News
06:42
UN's Syria envoy calls for 'bold moves' from new government
0
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
0
World News
01:49
Russia downed four drones flying towards Moscow, mayor says
World News
01:49
Russia downed four drones flying towards Moscow, mayor says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-12
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
Lebanon News
2025-03-12
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
2
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
4
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
6
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
7
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More