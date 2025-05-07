News
Israel's war plans threaten 'continued existence' of Palestinians in Gaza: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-05-2025 | 07:27
0
min
Israel's war plans threaten 'continued existence' of Palestinians in Gaza: UN
The U.N. rights chief voiced deepened concerns Wednesday that Israel's plans to expand its offensive in Gaza aim to create conditions threatening Palestinians' "continued existence" in the territory.
"Israel's reported plans to forcibly transfer Gaza's population to a small area in the south of the Strip and threats by Israeli officials to deport Palestinians outside of Gaza further aggravate concerns that Israel's actions are aimed at inflicting on Palestinians conditions of life increasingly incompatible with their continued existence in Gaza as a group," Volker Turk said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Human Rights
Volker Turk
Palestine
Gaza
War
Israel
Palestinian PM urges halt to 'deliberate humanitarian crime' of 'famine' in Gaza
Previous
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Palestinian PM urges halt to 'deliberate humanitarian crime' of 'famine' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:08
Palestinian PM urges halt to 'deliberate humanitarian crime' of 'famine' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israel strike on school sheltering displaced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israel strike on school sheltering displaced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30
Gaza rescuers say nine killed in new Israeli strike on school sheltering displaced
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-06
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
