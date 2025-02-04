Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israelis are closely watching what has been described as historic talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, as the meeting could determine the nation's next steps.



One of the key issues on the agenda is the continuation of the war in Gaza, a direction Netanyahu is eager to pursue and seeks to convince Trump to support.



At the core of Netanyahu's discussions in Washington is the second phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas. Despite announcing that an Israeli delegation would travel to Doha to resume negotiations, Netanyahu appears reluctant to finalize an agreement, as his primary concern remains preserving his fragile governing coalition.



Sources indicate that Netanyahu will push for Hamas leaders to be exiled and for the group to have no role in Gaza's reconstruction. He is also expected to demand the full return of Israeli hostages.



However, these conditions are likely to be rejected by Hamas, raising the possibility of continued fighting in Gaza. Failure to reach an agreement on the next phase of the ceasefire would provide Netanyahu's government with the justification it needs to sustain military operations.



Meanwhile, concern is growing within Israel over reports that the Trump administration is unwilling to launch military action against Iran, opting instead for a policy of maximum economic pressure through sanctions.



Nonetheless, Israeli officials view direct action against Iran as a crucial step toward achieving broader normalization agreements, starting with Saudi Arabia and extending to other Arab and Muslim nations.



Hours before the summit and following Netanyahu's discussions with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff—who reiterated Washington's insistence on implementing the ceasefire deal and securing the release of all hostages—Israelis are aware that the final decision will ultimately rest with Trump, who is expected to negotiate with Netanyahu on multiple fronts.