News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
04-02-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israelis are closely watching what has been described as historic talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, as the meeting could determine the nation's next steps.
One of the key issues on the agenda is the continuation of the war in Gaza, a direction Netanyahu is eager to pursue and seeks to convince Trump to support.
At the core of Netanyahu's discussions in Washington is the second phase of the ceasefire deal with Hamas. Despite announcing that an Israeli delegation would travel to Doha to resume negotiations, Netanyahu appears reluctant to finalize an agreement, as his primary concern remains preserving his fragile governing coalition.
Sources indicate that Netanyahu will push for Hamas leaders to be exiled and for the group to have no role in Gaza's reconstruction. He is also expected to demand the full return of Israeli hostages.
However, these conditions are likely to be rejected by Hamas, raising the possibility of continued fighting in Gaza. Failure to reach an agreement on the next phase of the ceasefire would provide Netanyahu's government with the justification it needs to sustain military operations.
Meanwhile, concern is growing within Israel over reports that the Trump administration is unwilling to launch military action against Iran, opting instead for a policy of maximum economic pressure through sanctions.
Nonetheless, Israeli officials view direct action against Iran as a crucial step toward achieving broader normalization agreements, starting with Saudi Arabia and extending to other Arab and Muslim nations.
Hours before the summit and following Netanyahu's discussions with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff—who reiterated Washington's insistence on implementing the ceasefire deal and securing the release of all hostages—Israelis are aware that the final decision will ultimately rest with Trump, who is expected to negotiate with Netanyahu on multiple fronts.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Insights
Trump
Netanyahu
Meeting
Israel
Fronts
US
Gaza
Ceasefire
Next
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
0
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Netanyahu says ceasefire with Hezbollah not end of war, thanks Trump for statement on hostages
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
0
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Israeli cabinet meeting delayed as Netanyahu awaits Smotrich's response on government withdrawal: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
2025-01-16
Israeli cabinet meeting delayed as Netanyahu awaits Smotrich's response on government withdrawal: Amal Shehadeh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel would not have lasted a week without "unlimited American support"
0
Lebanon News
08:12
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
08:12
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:14
Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:54
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
05:54
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
2
Lebanon News
08:12
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
Lebanon News
08:12
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
4
Middle East News
03:56
Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent
Middle East News
03:56
Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent
5
Lebanon News
11:29
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
Lebanon News
11:29
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
7
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement
8
Lebanon News
11:40
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
Lebanon News
11:40
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More