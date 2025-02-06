UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-02-2025 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister

Britain will oppose any efforts to move Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab states against their will, a foreign office minister said Thursday.

"There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip," minister Anneliese Dodds told parliament.

Dodds' remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed earlier this week resettling Palestinians and taking over Gaza to develop it. He said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live in harmony.


Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Displace

Palestinians

Minister

Israel

Trump

LBCI Next
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza
Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

UAE says it rejects any attempt to displace Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:58

Jordan's king rejects any attempt to annex land and displace Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04

Five Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-26

Israel 'will not tolerate' any violation of ceasefire in Lebanon, Defense Minister says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05

Trump says no soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24

Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:47

Iran says Trump's Gaza proposal follows Israeli plans to 'wipe out' Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Over 10,000 aid trucks entered Gaza since ceasefire: UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-04

Insights on Trump-Netanyahu meeting: A pivotal moment for Israel on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges trust in new government, highlights international support

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to expedite government formation process

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Lebanon's government formation stalls over fifth Shiite minister selection, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Clashes erupt on Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanese army deploys reinforcements

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More