UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians: Minister

Britain will oppose any efforts to move Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring Arab states against their will, a foreign office minister said Thursday.



"There must be no forced displacement of Palestinians, nor any reduction in the territory of the Gaza Strip," minister Anneliese Dodds told parliament.



Dodds' remarks come after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed earlier this week resettling Palestinians and taking over Gaza to develop it. He said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live in harmony.





Reuters



