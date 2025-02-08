Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel arrive in Ramallah: AFP journalist

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-02-2025 | 06:08
Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel arrive in Ramallah: AFP journalist
0min
Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel arrive in Ramallah: AFP journalist

A bus carrying a group of Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel in exchange for Gaza hostages arrived on Saturday in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, an AFP journalist said.

Part of the fifth hostage-prisoner swap under a fragile Gaza truce, the released inmates stepped off the bus one by one to a cheering crowd who had gathered since the morning in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Prisoners

Israel

Freed

