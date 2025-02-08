Hamas accuses Israel of 'slow killing' of Palestinian prisoners

08-02-2025 | 08:40
Hamas accuses Israel of &#39;slow killing&#39; of Palestinian prisoners
Hamas accuses Israel of 'slow killing' of Palestinian prisoners

Hamas accused Israel of adopting a policy it described as the "slow killing" of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails after seven inmates freed on Saturday were admitted to hospital.

"The fact that seven prisoners were transferred to hospitals immediately after their release... reflects the systematic assaults and mistreatment of our prisoners by the Israeli prison authorities," Hamas said in a statement, adding that it was "part of the policy of the extremist Israeli government, which pursues the slow killing of prisoners inside the prisons."

