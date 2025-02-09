Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel's Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians

09-02-2025 | 00:04
Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel&#39;s Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians
Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel's Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians

Saudi Arabia affirmed its categorical rejection of remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians from their land, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Israeli officials had suggested the establishment of a Palestinian state on Saudi territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be joking this week when he responded to an interviewer on pro-Netanyahu Channel 14 who misspoke by saying "Saudi state" instead of "Palestinian state" before correcting himself.

While the Saudi statement mentioned Netanyahu's name, it did not directly refer to the comments about establishing a Palestinian state in Saudi territory.

Reuters
