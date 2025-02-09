Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas and bring home all captives held by the Palestinian militant group following a fifth hostage-prisoner exchange on Saturday under a ceasefire deal in Gaza.



"We will eliminate Hamas, and we will return our hostages," Netanyahu said in a video statement, denouncing the militants as "monsters" after the handover of three hostages in Gaza early Saturday, during which they appeared emaciated and were compelled to speak on stage.



AFP