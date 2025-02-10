News
Netanyahu's new Gaza vision aims to exclude Hamas and Palestinian Authority
Netanyahu's new Gaza vision aims to exclude Hamas and Palestinian Authority
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he is working with the United States on a new vision for Gaza that excludes both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.
Additionally, Netanyahu revealed that Israel did not inform the United States before the detonation of pager devices in Lebanon or the operation to assassinate Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah.
Netanyahu further declared that anyone who raises a sword against Israel will be crushed, asserting that Israel is reshaping the Middle East and that the war is not yet over.
In related news, Al Jazeera reported that the Speaker of the Knesset has decided to expel several members of the Knesset for boycotting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech.
