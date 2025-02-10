Hamas says 'door remains open' for Saturday hostage-prisoner exchange

Hamas said on Monday that the next Gaza hostage-prisoner exchange may still take place as scheduled under the truce deal with Israel, after the group's armed wing had announced an indefinite postponement.



The Palestinian militant group said that "Hamas has intentionally made this announcement five days before the scheduled prisoner handover, allowing mediators ample time to pressure the (Israeli) occupation towards fulfilling its obligations. Once the occupation complies, the door remains open for the prisoner exchange batch to proceed as planned."



AFP