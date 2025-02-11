News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least $53 billion needed to rebuild Gaza, UN estimates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 11:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least $53 billion needed to rebuild Gaza, UN estimates
More than $53 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza and end the "humanitarian catastrophe" that has gripped the war-ravaged territory, including $20 billion in the first three years, according to a United Nations estimate released Tuesday.
"While it has not been possible in the current environment to fully assess the totality of needs that will be required in Gaza, the interim assessment offers an early indication of the enormous scale of recovery and reconstruction needs in the Gaza Strip," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Billions
Rebuild
Gaza
UN
Next
Trump says could 'conceivably' withhold aid to Jordan, Egypt if they don't take in Palestinians
Hamas says 'door remains open' for Saturday hostage-prisoner exchange
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
At least $10 bn needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16
At least $10 bn needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO
0
World News
2025-02-03
At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul
World News
2025-02-03
At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul
0
Middle East News
2025-01-07
At least 901 people reportedly executed in Iran in 2024: UN rights chief says
Middle East News
2025-01-07
At least 901 people reportedly executed in Iran in 2024: UN rights chief says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least seven
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02
Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least seven
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Israel PM says 'intense fighting to resume' if hostages not returned by Saturday noon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28
Israel PM says 'intense fighting to resume' if hostages not returned by Saturday noon
0
World News
12:23
Trump meets Jordan's king amid tensions over Gaza plan
World News
12:23
Trump meets Jordan's king amid tensions over Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07
Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence
Lebanon News
2025-02-03
Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
2
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
3
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
4
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
5
Lebanon News
03:13
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
Lebanon News
03:13
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
6
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
Lebanon News
11:23
MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition
7
Lebanon News
06:55
President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does
Lebanon News
06:55
President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does
8
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More