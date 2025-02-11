At least $53 billion needed to rebuild Gaza, UN estimates

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-02-2025 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At least $53 billion needed to rebuild Gaza, UN estimates
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
At least $53 billion needed to rebuild Gaza, UN estimates

More than $53 billion will be required to rebuild Gaza and end the "humanitarian catastrophe" that has gripped the war-ravaged territory, including $20 billion in the first three years, according to a United Nations estimate released Tuesday.

"While it has not been possible in the current environment to fully assess the totality of needs that will be required in Gaza, the interim assessment offers an early indication of the enormous scale of recovery and reconstruction needs in the Gaza Strip," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Billions

Rebuild

Gaza

UN

LBCI Next
Trump says could 'conceivably' withhold aid to Jordan, Egypt if they don't take in Palestinians
Hamas says 'door remains open' for Saturday hostage-prisoner exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

At least $10 bn needed to rebuild Gaza health system: WHO

LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

At least 901 people reportedly executed in Iran in 2024: UN rights chief says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-02

Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza kills at least seven

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40

Trump meets King Abdullah: We will run Gaza very properly, we’re not going to buy it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:28

Israel PM says 'intense fighting to resume' if hostages not returned by Saturday noon

LBCI
World News
12:23

Trump meets Jordan's king amid tensions over Gaza plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:07

Yemen's Houthis ready to launch attacks on Israel if war on Gaza resumes: Leader

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon's President Aoun calls on judiciary to uphold justice and independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Clashes on Syrian-Lebanese border trigger hostage standoff

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

MP Gebran Bassil says FPM now officially serves as a 'constructive and positive' opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More