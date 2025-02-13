Turkey's Erdogan says Trump's Gaza plan is 'major threat' to world peace

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-02-2025 | 11:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s Erdogan says Trump&#39;s Gaza plan is &#39;major threat&#39; to world peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey's Erdogan says Trump's Gaza plan is 'major threat' to world peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza posed a major threat to world peace.

Speaking on Indonesian television broadcaster Narasi, Erdogan addressed Trump's plan to remove the more than 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, claim U.S. control of it and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

"I view Trump's decision to make such an agreement with a murderer like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his threats as a major threat to world peace," Erdogan said.

"At the moment, nobody can take Gaza away from Palestinians, from Gazans. Daring to do something like is, firstly, a very different threat to world peace."

Erdogan also said he doesn't find Trump's statements, amounting to what he called "challenges to many countries in the world", to be correct.

"My hope is that such mistakes are reversed as soon as possible, and for a global giant like the United States to rapidly turn back from these errors so that global peace can find a way to come out," he said.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

Erdogan

US

Trump

Gaza

Plan

Threat

World

Peace

Israel

LBCI Next
Palestinian sources close to talks report progress in ending Gaza truce crisis
Hamas calls for 'solidarity marches' worldwide against plans to displace Gazans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-01

Egypt's Sisi tells Trump world 'counting on' him for Middle East peace

LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

Netanyahu says Trump's Gaza plan could 'change history'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-11

Syria's Sharaa calls Trump Gaza plan 'serious crime' bound to fail

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-06

Netanyahu 'hails' Trump's plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49

Israel says rocket fired from Gaza fell into Palestinian territory

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17

Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55

Hamas says committed to freeing Gaza hostages 'according to specified timetable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:06

Israel says will not allow 'heavy equipment' into Gaza via Rafah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

President Aoun assures continued efforts for Israeli withdrawal on February 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-01

Civil Defense recovers three bodies in search operations in South Lebanon's Khiam and Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More