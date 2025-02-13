Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza posed a major threat to world peace.



Speaking on Indonesian television broadcaster Narasi, Erdogan addressed Trump's plan to remove the more than 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, claim U.S. control of it and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."



"I view Trump's decision to make such an agreement with a murderer like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his threats as a major threat to world peace," Erdogan said.



"At the moment, nobody can take Gaza away from Palestinians, from Gazans. Daring to do something like is, firstly, a very different threat to world peace."



Erdogan also said he doesn't find Trump's statements, amounting to what he called "challenges to many countries in the world", to be correct.



"My hope is that such mistakes are reversed as soon as possible, and for a global giant like the United States to rapidly turn back from these errors so that global peace can find a way to come out," he said.





Reuters