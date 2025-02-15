Three freed hostages now in Israeli army custody in Gaza: Military

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2025 | 03:48
Three freed hostages now in Israeli army custody in Gaza: Military
Three freed hostages now in Israeli army custody in Gaza: Military

The three hostages freed by Palestinian militants and handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza on Saturday are now in the custody of Israeli forces inside the Palestinian territory, the military said.

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn were paraded on a stage in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis and told to address the crowd before their handover to the Red Cross.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hostages

Israel

Army

Gaza

