Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-02-2025 | 09:00
Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release
Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release

Hamas said on Saturday that the United States, a mediator in the Gaza truce deal, must ensure that Israel abides by the agreement to secure the release of hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.

"The United States must compel the occupation to adhere to the agreement if it truly cares about the prisoners' (hostages) lives," said Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, in a statement issued after Gaza militants freed three captives earlier in the day.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

US

Israel

Gaza

Truce

Ceasefire

Hostages

Release

