Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release

Hamas said on Saturday that the United States, a mediator in the Gaza truce deal, must ensure that Israel abides by the agreement to secure the release of hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.



"The United States must compel the occupation to adhere to the agreement if it truly cares about the prisoners' (hostages) lives," said Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for Hamas, in a statement issued after Gaza militants freed three captives earlier in the day.





AFP