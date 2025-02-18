News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
5 at 5:00 PM
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-02-2025 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios
An agreement has been reached with Hamas to release on Saturday the six remaining hostages who are alive, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed senior Israeli official.
The move would be part of the phase one of the Gaza hostage deal, Axios said, and comes as Israel this week prepared to begin indirect negotiations with Hamas on the second phase of the deal.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Deal
Release
Hostages
Axios
Next
Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Minister
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-13
Israel says Hamas must release 'three live hostages' Saturday under Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Gaza deal includes six-week initial ceasefire phase, release of hostages: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Gaza deal includes six-week initial ceasefire phase, release of hostages: Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13
Israel and Hamas near potential deal to release 33 hostages: The Jerusalem Post reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13
Israel and Hamas near potential deal to release 33 hostages: The Jerusalem Post reports
0
World News
2025-01-25
US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza
World News
2025-01-25
US to work toward release of 'all remaining hostages' in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34
Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33
Hamas says will hand over bodies of four hostages to Israel Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33
Hamas says will hand over bodies of four hostages to Israel Thursday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:22
Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Efforts ongoing to release more Gaza hostages this week: Israeli, Palestinian sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Efforts ongoing to release more Gaza hostages this week: Israeli, Palestinian sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:29
President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness
Lebanon News
04:29
President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon’s new leadership marks a hopeful but challenging phase for the country
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Patriarch Al-Rahi says Lebanon’s new leadership marks a hopeful but challenging phase for the country
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
2
Lebanon News
02:03
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday
Lebanon News
02:03
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
5
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
6
Lebanon News
11:44
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
11:44
Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement
7
Lebanon News
05:05
Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital
Lebanon News
05:05
Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
02:19
Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More