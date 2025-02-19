Israel army says charges five soldiers for abusing Palestinian detainee

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had filed charges against five reservist soldiers for abusing a Palestinian detainee in July last year.



"Today, the military prosecution has filed an indictment against five reservist soldiers under the charges of causing severe injury and abuse under aggravating circumstances... against a security detainee held in the Sde Teiman detention facility," it said in a statement, referring to a site used to hold Gazans since the war began.



