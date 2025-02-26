News
UN slams 'annexation,' 'forced transfer' proposals for Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 11:17
UN slams 'annexation,' 'forced transfer' proposals for Palestinian territories
The U.N. rights chief rejected Wednesday's "proposals" for the annexation of or forced transfer from Palestinian territories, warning they posed a threat to the entire region.
"We must resist any normalization of unlawful conduct, including proposals for annexation or forced transfer, which could threaten the peace and security of Palestinians and Israelis and of the wider region," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
Annexation
Transfer
Proposals
Palestinian Territories
Human Rights
