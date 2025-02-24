News
UN chief 'gravely concerned' at Israeli settler violence in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-02-2025 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN chief 'gravely concerned' at Israeli settler violence in West Bank
The U.N. chief voiced alarm Monday at rising violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and calls for annexation after Israel announced expanded military operations in the occupied Palestinian territory.
"I am gravely concerned by the rising violence in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers and other violations, as well as calls for annexation," Antonio Guterres told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
West Bank
Violence
United Nations
