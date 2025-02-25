WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare

The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned about violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the impact of "starkly rising" attacks on healthcare, its representative in the Palestinian territories said Tuesday.



Israel sent tanks into the West Bank for the first time in more than 20 years on Sunday and ordered the military to prepare for an "extended stay" to fight Palestinian militant groups in the area's refugee camps.



"We are deeply concerned about the situation in the West bank and the impact on health," Dr Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the West Bank and Gaza, told reporters via video link from the Gaza Strip.



"We see the current flashpoints of violence, attacks on healthcare ... starkly rising in the West Bank."



Israel did not immediately comment on Peeperkorn's remarks about attacks affecting healthcare.







Reuters