Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'
Middle East News
04-03-2025 | 10:05
Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Tuesday that his government's plan for Gaza's post-war reconstruction would ensure the territory's Palestinian inhabitants remain there.
Giving opening remarks at an Arab League summit in Cairo to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Gazans, Sisi said that under the Egyptian plan Palestinians would "remain on their land" and a committee of Palestinian technocrats would run the territory.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Egypt
Palestine
Land
Arab Summit
