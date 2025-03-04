Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'

04-03-2025 | 10:05
Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'
Sisi says Egypt's Gaza plan would ensure Palestinians 'remain on their land'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Tuesday that his government's plan for Gaza's post-war reconstruction would ensure the territory's Palestinian inhabitants remain there.

Giving opening remarks at an Arab League summit in Cairo to counter US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Gazans, Sisi said that under the Egyptian plan Palestinians would "remain on their land" and a committee of Palestinian technocrats would run the territory.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Egypt

Palestine

Land

Arab Summit

