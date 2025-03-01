MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

01-03-2025 | 05:40
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel
2min
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh stressed that everyone is called upon to cooperate to restore Lebanon's image and its relations with Arab countries to move forward with reconstruction efforts.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Mneimneh said, "The state is dealing with a very complex reality, and Hezbollah is required to ease tensions as it faces new challenges in this phase."

He called on Arab countries to help Lebanon end the Israeli occupation, saying pressure must be applied on the United States and France in this regard. 

He affirmed that Lebanon is "not concerned with any side agreements" and wants its entire territory under national sovereignty.

Mneimneh stressed the need for a national security strategy that reassures all components of society about how the country will be protected.

On normalization with Israel, Mneimneh said Lebanon is committed to the Arab Peace Initiative and will not sign any separate agreement with Israel.

Regarding municipal elections, Mneimneh rejected the division of Beirut municipality, calling for a solution to improve the city's administration.

"We have an electoral program, and what matters to us is offering a different experience," he added.

