PM Nawaf Salam mourns Pope Francis: "Lebanon loses a pillar of support"

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam mourned the passing of Pope Francis, describing him as "a steadfast supporter of Lebanon and a man of love and peace, known for his humility and closeness to the people."



"With the departure of the Holy Father, Pope Francis, Lebanon loses a solid pillar of support, and the world loses a champion of the poor and marginalized," Salam said. "He always stood by Lebanon, prayed for it, and longed to visit."



The prime minister extended condolences to the Vatican, Christians worldwide, and "all those who loved the Pope—and they are many."



Salam praised the Pope's lasting legacy in promoting global peace and justice, recalling in particular the Document on Human Fraternity signed with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.



"We will never forget his journeys to the ends of the earth in defense of true brotherhood and his dedication to interfaith dialogue—something Lebanon is uniquely positioned to uphold."