Syria says foiled attempt to smuggle out four million captagon tablets

Syrian authorities on Monday announced that they had thwarted an attempt to smuggle out four million tablets of captagon, an amphetamine-like narcotic.



In a statement, the Interior Ministry said the bust came after "precise intelligence" revealed a drug shipment hidden inside industrial equipment intended for export.



"Following careful surveillance and monitoring of the specified location in Latakia, our units successfully seized over four million captagon pills," the ministry said. The narcotics were "tightly concealed" within machinery designed for producing tahini, a widely used food product.



The authorities confirmed the arrest of individuals involved in the operation, the confiscation of the machinery, and the referral of those detained for investigation.



The seizure comes less than a week after a separate operation in which Syrian officials intercepted nine million captagon pills destined for Turkey, underscoring ongoing concerns over the country's role in regional drug trafficking.