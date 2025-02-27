News
ICC prosecutor's office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2025 | 10:18
High views
2
min
ICC prosecutor's office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency
The International Criminal Court (ICC) will urgently continue its investigation into crimes committed in Palestinian territories, or by Palestinians, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday, despite the withdrawal of an arrest warrant for a Hamas leader.
The ICC said on Wednesday that judges had withdrawn an arrest warrant for Ibrahim al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, following credible reports of his death.
Deif had been wanted for atrocities committed during Hamas' October 2023 attack on southern Israeli communities that triggered the war in Gaza. He had been accused by prosecutors of mass killing, rape and hostage taking.
He was killed in an Israeli airstrike last year, but militant group Hamas only confirmed his death in late January.
On Thursday, the prosecutor's office said the probe continued and it would not hesitate to seek arrest warrants for other suspects "if and when it considers that the threshold of a realistic prospect of conviction has been met."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
ICC
Prosecutor
Palestinian
Probe
Israel
Urgency
