ICC prosecutor's office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2025 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICC prosecutor&#39;s office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
ICC prosecutor's office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will urgently continue its investigation into crimes committed in Palestinian territories, or by Palestinians, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday, despite the withdrawal of an arrest warrant for a Hamas leader.

The ICC said on Wednesday that judges had withdrawn an arrest warrant for Ibrahim al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, following credible reports of his death.

Deif had been wanted for atrocities committed during Hamas' October 2023 attack on southern Israeli communities that triggered the war in Gaza. He had been accused by prosecutors of mass killing, rape and hostage taking.

He was killed in an Israeli airstrike last year, but militant group Hamas only confirmed his death in late January.

On Thursday, the prosecutor's office said the probe continued and it would not hesitate to seek arrest warrants for other suspects "if and when it considers that the threshold of a realistic prospect of conviction has been met."


Reuters

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

ICC

Prosecutor

Palestinian

Probe

Israel

Urgency

LBCI Next
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed
Israel prison service says making 'preparations' to release Palestinian prisoners
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17

ICC prosecutor sees 'no real effort' by Israel to probe alleged Gaza war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-02

Criminal probe launched into Israel PM's wife: State attorney's office says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-17

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan meets Syria's new leader: State media

LBCI
World News
2025-01-23

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest of Taliban leaders over persecution of women

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:15

Israel army admits 'overconfidence' ahead of October 7 attack: Military official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:05

Israel army probe finds October 7 attack launched in three waves: Military official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israel sends negotiators to Cairo to extend phase-one of Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52

Israeli PM pledges to 'relentlessly' work to bring back all Gaza hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More