Israel army admits 'overconfidence' ahead of October 7 attack: Military official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2025 | 12:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army admits &#39;overconfidence&#39; ahead of October 7 attack: Military official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army admits 'overconfidence' ahead of October 7 attack: Military official

The Israeli military acknowledged it was "overconfident" and had misconceptions about Hamas' military capabilities ahead of the October 7, 2023  attack, a senior military official said Thursday as the army released a report on the events.

The official said the army had not maintained "a comprehensive understanding of the enemy's military capabilities" and was "overconfident" in its knowledge.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

October 7

Attack

Hamas

LBCI Next
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed
Israel prison service says making 'preparations' to release Palestinian prisoners
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:05

Israel army probe finds October 7 attack launched in three waves: Military official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21

Israeli Chief of Staff resigns over October 7 'failure': Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16

Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08

Hamas official says Israel putting Gaza truce in danger of 'collapse'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israeli PM Netanyahu tightens grip on power as hostage deal and military strategy unfold

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:05

Israel army probe finds October 7 attack launched in three waves: Military official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israel sends negotiators to Cairo to extend phase-one of Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

ICC prosecutor's office says Palestinian probe continues with urgency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah targets in Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Sources to LBCI: Lebanon renews oil agreement with Iraq, proposes payment mechanism

LBCI
Sports News
2025-02-24

Stay tuned to watch Lebanon vs. UAE in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 9:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's defense minister says forces 'staying indefinitely' in Lebanon border buffer zone: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon’s president congratulates government on confidence vote, calls opposition a right, necessity

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Two Israeli strikes target Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Saudi crown prince congratulates Lebanese PM after government's confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

Israel military says struck Hezbollah 'observation post' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Amal Movement, Hezbollah unite to address reconstruction and upcoming municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's unpaid electricity debt: Will Lebanon finally honor its fuel agreement with Iraq?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More