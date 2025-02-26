News
Israel prison service says making 'preparations' to release Palestinian prisoners
26-02-2025
The Israel Prison Service said Wednesday it was preparing for the process of releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the return of hostages as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal.
"The Israel Prison Service is making preparations for the process of releasing imprisoned terrorists by the agreement for the return of the hostages," it said in a statement, adding it had received the list of prisoners to be released.
AFP
