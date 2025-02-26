Israel prison service says making 'preparations' to release Palestinian prisoners

Israel-Gaza War Updates
26-02-2025 | 13:24
High views
Israel prison service says making &#39;preparations&#39; to release Palestinian prisoners
Israel prison service says making 'preparations' to release Palestinian prisoners

The Israel Prison Service said Wednesday it was preparing for the process of releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the return of hostages as part of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal.

"The Israel Prison Service is making preparations for the process of releasing imprisoned terrorists by the agreement for the return of the hostages," it said in a statement, adding it had received the list of prisoners to be released.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Prisons

Palestine

