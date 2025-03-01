Israel says 'will not be deterred' after Hamas issues hostage video

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed on Saturday as "Hamas propaganda" new footage released by the Palestinian militant group showing what appeared to be Israeli hostages in Gaza alongside a ceasefire message.



"The Hamas terrorist organization released another cruel propaganda video this evening, in which our hostages are forced to convey psychological warfare messages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement as the first stage of a ceasefire was due to expire, adding that "Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda."



AFP