News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says 'will not be deterred' after Hamas issues hostage video
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-03-2025 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says 'will not be deterred' after Hamas issues hostage video
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed on Saturday as "Hamas propaganda" new footage released by the Palestinian militant group showing what appeared to be Israeli hostages in Gaza alongside a ceasefire message.
"The Hamas terrorist organization released another cruel propaganda video this evening, in which our hostages are forced to convey psychological warfare messages," Netanyahu's office said in a statement as the first stage of a ceasefire was due to expire, adding that "Israel will not be deterred by Hamas propaganda."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Ceasefire
Hostages
Video
Next
Hamas rejects Israel's 'formulation' of extending first Gaza ceasefire phase
Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18
Netanyahu says Israel will not proceed with Gaza ceasefire until it gets hostage list
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-18
Netanyahu says Israel will not proceed with Gaza ceasefire until it gets hostage list
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Hamas' Khalil al-Hayya says 'will not forgive' Gaza suffering
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15
Hamas' Khalil al-Hayya says 'will not forgive' Gaza suffering
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-23
Rubio says Hamas will be 'destroyed' if fails to free all Israeli hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-23
Rubio says Hamas will be 'destroyed' if fails to free all Israeli hostages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Hamas says Gaza will 'rise again,' rebuild after Israeli destruction
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal faces uncertainty as Netanyahu delays key phases
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:11
Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:11
Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
Anger inside Israel: Hezbollah's grand funeral procession triggers internal debate on group's strength
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-09
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
Lebanon News
2025-02-09
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:19
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions
Lebanon News
07:19
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions
2
Lebanon News
05:27
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms
Lebanon News
05:27
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms
3
Lebanon News
05:40
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel
Lebanon News
05:40
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel
4
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon's Health Minister pledges support for Bent Jbeil Governmental Hospital amid reconstruction efforts
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Hamas armed wing releases new footage of Israeli hostages in Gaza
7
Lebanon News
11:43
Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti
Lebanon News
11:43
Lebanon's Minister of Administrative Reform Fadi Makki discusses administrative development cooperation with ESCWA's Rola Dashti
8
Middle East News
05:16
Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts
Middle East News
05:16
Iraq invites global oil firms for talks on Kurdistan contracts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More