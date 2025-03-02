Islamic Jihad says Israel bears responsibility for 'sabotaging' Gaza truce

Hamas ally Islamic Jihad said Sunday that Israel bore responsibility for "sabotaging" the ceasefire in Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel was suspending the entry of aid into the Palestinian territory.



"We, in the Islamic Jihad Movement and the resistance factions, reaffirm our commitment to the ceasefire based on the three phases, and we will continue to abide by what was agreed upon," the group said in a statement.



"The occupation is the one responsible for the consequences of sabotaging this."



AFP