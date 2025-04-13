News
UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-04-2025 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks
British foreign minister David Lammy on Sunday urged Israel to stop carrying out "deplorable attacks" on hospitals in Gaza after an Israeli strike on one of the territory's few functioning hospitals.
"Al-Ahli Hospital has been attacked repeatedly since the conflict began," Lammy posted on X. "These deplorable attacks must end. Diplomacy, not more bloodshed, is how we will achieve a lasting peace."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
Foreign Minister
Israel
Gaza
Attacks
