UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-04-2025 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK FM urges Israel to stop &#39;deplorable&#39; Gaza hospital attacks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK FM urges Israel to stop 'deplorable' Gaza hospital attacks

British foreign minister David Lammy on Sunday urged Israel to stop carrying out "deplorable attacks" on hospitals in Gaza after an Israeli strike on one of the territory's few functioning hospitals.

"Al-Ahli Hospital has been attacked repeatedly since the conflict began," Lammy posted on X. "These deplorable attacks must end. Diplomacy, not more bloodshed, is how we will achieve a lasting peace."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

Foreign Minister

Israel

Gaza

Attacks

LBCI Next
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

Berlin urges Israel to 'immediately' stop blocking aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10

UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-07

Russia urges Syria's leadership 'to stop the bloodshed'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19

Israel army urges Gaza civilians to evacuate 'combat zones'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04

Red Crescent says missing Gaza medic in Israeli custody

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:14

Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital; patients evacuated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12

Israel says troops complete takeover of key south Gaza corridor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-09

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-14

Kurdish-led Syrian group rejects Islamist authorities' new constitution framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-16

Israeli army claims it killed two Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-02-23

Kremlin calls Putin-Trump dialogue 'promising'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

US and Saudi Arabia to sign deal on energy investments and nuclear technology

LBCI
Middle East News
11:24

Powerful south Syria armed faction says to integrate into government forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More