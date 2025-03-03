Israel's army said it struck on Monday a "suspicious motorized vessel" off the coast of south Gaza's Khan Yunis, the day after Israel blocked aid to the Palestinian territory during an impasse over extending the truce.



"Earlier today, a suspicious motorized vessel off the coast of northern Khan Yunis... was struck by the (military)", the army said in a statement. It said troops also "identified two suspects approaching them in southern Gaza, posing an immediate threat", before they "opened fire toward the suspects to remove the threat, and hits were identified".



AFP