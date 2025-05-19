Paris urges Israel to resume aid access to Gaza “immediately, extensively, and without obstacles”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called on Israel to allow the immediate, large-scale, and unimpeded resumption of humanitarian aid access to Gaza, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he would permit the entry of a “basic quantity” of food aid into the territory.



In a post on X, Barrot wrote: “After three months of diplomatic efforts, the Israeli government has finally announced the reopening of access for humanitarian aid to Gaza.”



He stressed that this must be done “immediately, extensively, and without obstacles.”



AFP