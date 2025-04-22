Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce

22-04-2025 | 05:45
Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce

A senior Hamas official told AFP on Tuesday that a delegation from the Palestinian militant group had departed for Cairo to discuss "new ideas" for achieving a ceasefire with Israel.

"The delegation will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss new ideas aimed at reaching a ceasefire," the official said, following Hamas' rejection of Israel's most recent offer last week.


