News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-04-2025 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce
A senior Hamas official told AFP on Tuesday that a delegation from the Palestinian militant group had departed for Cairo to discuss "new ideas" for achieving a ceasefire with Israel.
"The delegation will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss new ideas aimed at reaching a ceasefire," the official said, following Hamas' rejection of Israel's most recent offer last week.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Delegation
Egypt
Gaza
Truce
Israel
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10
Israeli official says negotiators left for Doha to discuss Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10
Israeli official says negotiators left for Doha to discuss Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Hamas official says Israel putting Gaza truce in danger of 'collapse'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-08
Hamas official says Israel putting Gaza truce in danger of 'collapse'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Hamas says Israel worked to 'collapse' Gaza truce deal: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03
Hamas says Israel worked to 'collapse' Gaza truce deal: Statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:24
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
World News
10:24
Gaza's Christians 'heartbroken' for pope who phoned them nightly
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-20
Israeli military releases details in review of Gaza aid worker killings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-20
Israeli military releases details in review of Gaza aid worker killings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas armed wing releases video showing hostage alive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas
0
World News
2025-02-20
Zelensky calls for 'strong ties' with US amid Trump spat
World News
2025-02-20
Zelensky calls for 'strong ties' with US amid Trump spat
0
World News
2025-02-18
Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say
World News
2025-02-18
Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel eyes deeper Lebanon incursions: Israeli report calls Lebanese Army's response a 'game-changer'
2
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
Lebanon News
09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
3
Lebanon News
03:34
Islamist leader killed in Israeli strike south of Beirut: AFP
Lebanon News
03:34
Islamist leader killed in Israeli strike south of Beirut: AFP
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Timeline for Hezbollah disarmament: Is there an external green light to bypass the timeframe issue?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon hopes to turn positive signals into IMF agreement
7
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli strike kills one in Baaouerta in Damour
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli strike kills one in Baaouerta in Damour
8
World News
14:30
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
World News
14:30
Pope died of a stroke and heart failure: Vatican doctor
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More