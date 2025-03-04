UN 'strongly endorses' Egyptian plan on Gaza reconstruction

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he strongly endorsed an Egyptian plan put to Arab leaders at a summit in Cairo Tuesday for Gaza's reconstruction without displacement of its Palestinian inhabitants.



"I welcome and strongly endorse the Arab-led initiative to mobilize support for Gaza's reconstruction, clearly expressed in this summit," Guterres said.



"The U.N. stands ready to fully cooperate in this endeavour."



AFP



