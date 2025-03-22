UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access

Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-03-2025 | 01:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK, France, Germany urge Gaza ceasefire, ask Israel to restore humanitarian access

The governments of Germany, France and Britain called for an immediate return to a ceasefire in Gaza in a joint statement on Friday that also called on Israel to restore humanitarian access.

"We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law," the foreign ministers of the three countries, known as the E3, said in a statement.

The ministers said they were "appalled by the civilian casualties" and also called on Palestinian Hamas militants to release Israeli hostages.

They said the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians could not be resolved through military means and that a long-lasting ceasefire was the only credible pathway to peace.

The ministers added that they were "deeply shocked" by the incident that affected the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) building in Gaza and called for an investigation into the incident.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UK

France

Germany

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

Restore

Humanitarian

Access

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-08

UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

UK, France and Germany reiterate concern over Israel blocking contact with UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-10

UK government urges Israel to lift Gaza electricity 'restrictions'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

Gaza civil defense says 11 killed in Israel strikes on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:16

Israel's army urges civilians to evacuate parts of south Gaza ahead of strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-20

Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Lukashenko says none of his sons want to take over as Belarus President

LBCI
World News
2025-03-15

Pope Francis 'stable,' still needs in-hospital therapy: Vatican

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

LBCI mourns journalist Hoda Chedid

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:29

Amal Movement and Hezbollah denounce anti-Syrian refugee campaigns in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli artillery shells several southern Lebanese towns; rockets fired from Lebanon intercepted

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More