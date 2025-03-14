Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-03-2025 | 09:53
Israel claims Hamas has &#39;not budged an inch&#39; in Gaza truce talks
Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks

Israel on Friday said Hamas has "not budged" in Gaza truce talks and is engaged in "psychological warfare" after the group said it is ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the bodies of others.

"Whereas Israel accepted the Witkoff framework, Hamas remains firm in its refusal and has not budged an inch," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, referring to U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and accusing Hamas of resorting to "manipulation and psychological warfare."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hostage

US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza, AP reports
Hamas says UN probe shows Israel committed 'genocide' in Gaza
