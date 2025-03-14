News
Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-03-2025 | 09:53
Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks
Israel on Friday said Hamas has "not budged" in Gaza truce talks and is engaged in "psychological warfare" after the group said it is ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the bodies of others.
"Whereas Israel accepted the Witkoff framework, Hamas remains firm in its refusal and has not budged an inch," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, referring to U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and accusing Hamas of resorting to "manipulation and psychological warfare."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hostage
