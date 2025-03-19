Hamas has 'not closed the door' on talks, official tells AFP

Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-03-2025 | 04:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas has &#39;not closed the door&#39; on talks, official tells AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas has 'not closed the door' on talks, official tells AFP

Hamas has not shut the door on negotiations, an official from the Palestinian Islamist group said Wednesday, after Israel launched its most intense bombardment of Gaza since a January 19 ceasefire.

"Hamas has not closed the door on negotiations but we insist there is no need for new agreements," Taher al-Nunu told AFP on the phone from Cairo, also calling for Israel to be forced to implement the ceasefire.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Official

Talks

Ceasefire

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel army urges Gaza civilians to evacuate 'combat zones'
Netanyahu warns Hamas Israeli strikes on Gaza 'only the beginning'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-14

Israel claims Hamas has 'not budged an inch' in Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-08

Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

Rwanda tells AFP it has 'evacuated' its last diplomat from DRC

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-14

'Final round' of Gaza talks to start Tuesday in Qatar: Source tells AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Gaza health ministry says one dead among foreign UN staff injured in Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:18

New Israeli strikes on Gaza 'dramatic step backward': Macron

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:46

At least five hurt in Israeli strike on UN headquarters in central Gaza Strip: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:32

EU told Israel fresh Gaza strikes 'unacceptable': Top diplomat says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Lebanese army shuts down illegal border crossings in Hermel and Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah vehicles in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Israeli official says Hamas has given green light to Gaza deal: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16

Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Lebanese PM says priority remains in implementing all provisions of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon prepares for major investment conference as PM meets international officials

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More