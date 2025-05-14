Iranian and European diplomats to meet on Friday, Iran minister says

Iran will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday with European parties to their now-moribund nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday, after an earlier meeting planned for May 2 was postponed.



Reuters reported earlier that the Iranian deputy foreign minister would meet French, British and German diplomats to maintain dialogue and discuss how they envisage parameters of a potential new nuclear deal being negotiated between Tehran and Washington.



Iran's foreign minister said the fourth round of Iran-U.S. talks held on May 11 was "difficult" as they focused on the controversial enrichment issue.



He hoped the other side would come with "more realistic positions" after a better understanding of Iran's fundamental positions.



